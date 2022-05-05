Bhopal: Vijesh Lunawat served society till his last breath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said here on Thursday late Vijesh Lunawat was a rare personality who served society till his last breath.

Vijayvargiya was speaking at a programme organised ëPriye Vijesh Smriti Sheshí††to mark the first death anniversary of Vijesh Lunawat at Ravindra Bhavan on Thursday. Vijesh Lunawat Foundation was dedicated to the public on the occasion.

Vijayvargiya said he was busy in West Bengal elections when Vijesh Lunawat breathed his last. He had a talk with him but Vijesh Lunawat didn't give even a slight hint that he was ailing.

Former BJP national vice-president Prabhat Jha said Lunawat was the backbone of the BJP. He was an excellent manager despite not having an MBA degree. He was an expert in election management. He was a disciplined party worker too. Vyakti jab rahta hai to uski kaya rahti hai jab chala jata hai to uski chhaya rahti hai, Jha said.

Motivational speaker Pawan Sinha said that he had met Vijesh five years ago. He was also greatly influenced by him.

Home minister Narottam Mishra, state BJP general secretary (organisation) Hitanand Sharma, MLA Rameshwar Sharma, former minister Rajendra Shukla, industrialist Dilip Suryavanshi, foundation secretary Smita Lunawat, Dr Shailesh Lunawat and members of different sections of society were present on the occasion.

The programme was conducted by Atul Kataria and the state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal proposed a vote of thanks. On the occasion a short film by Vijesh Lunawat Foundation member Muskan Lunawat on the life of Vijesh Lunawat was screened.

Lunawat will always remain in our memories: CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has paid tributes to Vijesh Lunawat on his first death anniversary. He tweeted "Late Shri Lunawat was always devoted to his duty. He used to complete the toughest tasks in the stipulated time with a smile and with ease. He used to win the hearts of people with his easy-going, gentle personality. Chouhan said that Lunawat was a dedicated, diligent, capable worker and companion. He will always remain in our memories as a spirited, cheerful and friendly personality."

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:52 PM IST