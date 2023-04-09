 Bhopal: Videographer hangs self, police launch probe
Bhopal: Videographer hangs self, police launch probe

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself at his rented accommodation in Indira Nagar of Teela Jamalpura on Saturday evening, the police said.

The police added that no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Investigating officer (IO) Ashok Singh stated that the man who took the extreme step has been identified as Yash Mewada (25), who used to work as a videographer and shoot videos for wedding functions. He was a native resident of Rajgarh.

His friend had come over to his place at about 7.30 pm on Saturday. When Mewada did not open the door for a long time, his friend and neighbours peeped inside from the window, only to find him hanging. The Teela Jamalpura police were informed, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The police, however, did not recover any suicide note from the spot, due to which the reason behind his extreme step has not been ascertained yet.

