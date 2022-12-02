Bhopal: Video went viral alleging money for Ayusman Bharat payment

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video went viral on social media on Thursday evening, in which a man posing as a relative of the then executive officer of Niramaya Ayusman Bharat Yojan, Sapna Lowanshi demanding money to arrange early payment of the hospital bill. The officer said the facts are fabricated and denied her involvement in the issue, on Friday.

District vice president of Aam Admi Party, Pradeep Khandelwal told Free Press that he came to know about the alleged corruption going on in the payment of the NAYBY scheme.

He alleged that the man Vimal Lowanshi in the video is claiming that he is the relative of the officer and he is taking the amount in her name. The deal was fixed at Rs 10 lakh.

In the video, the man Vimal Lowanshi is taking Rs 1 lakh and earlier 8 Lakhs had been given the three are discussing giving the remaining amount of Rs 1 Lakh later as the hospital authorities are not having money in their account.

Khandelwal also added that the payment which is handed to Vimal Lowanshi is the commission deal to get the payment of the hospital under the scheme. The money is demanded and given to bypass the other hospital and to get the amount.

He claimed that the payment system, it is having a standard operating procedure (SOP), as first come first given. But the hospitals want to get the payment first by hook or by crook. And to deal with the early payment, the middlemen and the officials had formed a nexus.

When contacted by the officer concerned, Sapna Lowanshi now posted in Indore stated the whole episode was based on fake and fabricated issues.

“All these things are happening after a month since I have been transferred. This video is months old and I am absolutely blank on the issue. If anyone is having any issue against me, then he should have gone to the department, not in media, the person is trying to put pressure on me for an unknown reason”, she added.