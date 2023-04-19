Bhopal: Victim turns out to be culprit, police register case

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A victim reached TT Nagar police station to register case of assault on her by a minor girl of her neighborhood. She was exposed when the police took her for medical check-up. They found knife and liquor bottles in her scooter dickey on Monday evening, said the police on Tuesday.

A group of policemen were surprised when a victim turned out to be the culprit. The TT Nagar police station incharge Chain Singh Raghuwanshi said Chitra Sharma (37) filed a complaint that a minor girl who was her neighbour attacked her with knife.

The police took the complaint and asked one of the police women to go for her medical check-up. When the police constable was keeping the form in the dickey of scooter, she noticed knife and also a carton containing 16 quarters of liquor.

The matter was reported to senior officers. The police detained the accused and came to know that three cases of transporting illicit liquor were registered against the woman in different police stations. The police have registered the case and have started the investigation.