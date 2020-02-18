Bhopal: Victim Rahul Shrivastava resident of C-Sector of Sonagiri, thrashed over petty issue

BHOPAL: A youth was allegedly abducted, thrashed and dumped in critically injured condition at NCC ground on Sunday.

According to Piplani police, victim Rahul Shrivastava (23), resident of C-Sector of Sonagiri, in his complaint to police stated that on Sunday around 10:30pm, his neighbour Mayank Saroj alias Naidu (a habitual drinker) came to his home along with his friend Durgesh. They had a liquor bottle with them and wanted to consume liquor along with Rahul at his place to which he refused.

This irked them and in order to settle score with the victim, Mayank along with Durgesh and three others- Ishwar Gurjar, Babban and Vijay reached victim’s house on Sunday afternoon. They called Rahul outside his home and forced him to come with them.

They took him near Sai Dham area where they thrashed him with leather belts. The accused didn’t stopped here and took victim near a hotel where after beating him mercilessly, they forced victim to sign a confession mentioning that now matter has been resolved and there is no dispute between them.