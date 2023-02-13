Bhopal: Victim informs High Court she made video of her rape

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A rape victim has informed the high court that she had recorded sexual assault on her on a mobile phone. The Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, while hearing bail petition of accused, has instructed the government pleader to watch the video clip under IO supervision to ascertain whether the woman was sexually assaulted or it was a consensual sex.

The woman had recorded her statement under Section 164 CrPC. Advocate Sangeeta Pachori said, the Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has instructed government pleader (GP) to watch video under the supervision of Investigation officer to testify weather it was rape or consensual sex as victim has said that she had made a video of her own rape on her mobile phone.

The court first asked whether police had seized the video. The police replied in affirmative stating that it had downloaded video from the victim's mobile handset into pen drive, informing the advocate.

HC further said that no one should download the video in their laptop or mobile handset while watching it under police supervision.

The court has ordered the government advocate to call the investigating officer of the case with the CD. Watch it anywhere under police surveillance without saving it, and then decide whether it was rape or a consensual relationship.

On December 16, 2022, a married woman had filed a case of rape against Jitendra Baghel at Bilua police station in Gwalior district. The woman in her statements, said that she had made a video on her mobile phone when Jitendra was sexually assaulting her. The police had recorded the statement of the married woman under section 164.