Bhopal: Vetrivel Yatra to uproot anti-nationals, just as Lord Murugan defeated demons: Chouhan

Bhopal: “This Vel Yatra will become the reason for the uprooting of anti-national elements who attack our culture, just like Lord Murugan defeated the demons to salvage us,” said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, at the closing ceremony of the Vetrivel Yatra on Monday.

Earlier during the day, Chouhan met the state BJP unit at Thiruchendur. Chouhan’s visit to Tamil Nadu comes at a time when the political equations in the southern state are set to change due to the launch of a political party by superstar Rajinikanth. The state, which is slated to face the Assembly polls next year, will witness a stitching together of new alliances in the light of the new political force.

The CM started his address in Tamil, called for “uprooting of anti-national elements” and said that those who “attack our culture”, should be “defeated the way Lord Murugan defeated the demons”. The CM added that the BJP always stood for high moral values and would keep on struggling to save those values.

Tamil Nadu grants

The CM added that the Prime Minister had granted huge amounts to Tamil Nadu for its development: Rs 2.25 lakh crore under the Sagarmala project to develop infrastructure; 11 medical colleges; 12 Smart Cities; 15.5 crore of Mudra loan; AIIMS in Madurai; the new port at Tuticorin; Rs 7 lakh crore for a defence corridor and many other projects for the development of the state.