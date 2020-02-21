Bhopal: Vehicles gutted in building's parking lot fire

BHOPAL: A fire broke out in the parking of a building at the P and T Square on Friday morning.

The two-wheelers inside the parking were destroyed and smoke engulfed the entire building.

The building is owned by the department of post where eight families live.

As the fire escalated, the residents remained trapped inside the building until the fire brigade arrived. They said the fire had engulfed the main entry gates and they were unable to find any other exit.

They all gathered in the arena of their flats to avoid suffocation inside.

The incident occurred around 05:30 am when the building residents were asleep.