Bhopal: Vehicles gutted in building's parking lot fire

BHOPAL: A fire broke out in the parking of a building at the P and T Square on Friday morning.
The two-wheelers inside the parking were destroyed and smoke engulfed the entire building.
The building is owned by the department of post where eight families live.
As the fire escalated, the residents remained trapped inside the building until the fire brigade arrived. They said the fire had engulfed the main entry gates and they were unable to find any other exit.
They all gathered in the arena of their flats to avoid suffocation inside.
The incident occurred around 05:30 am when the building residents were asleep.
When someone sensed smoke, the fire brigade was informed. Teams of fire brigade from the Mata Mandir fire station and from Fatehgarh fire station also reached the place.
The fire was doused within a few minutes, but by then the two-wheelers were destroyed.
The residents told that the fire broke out when they were asleep and they were alerted by a neighbour from another building.
Before we leave the place, the fire had engulfed the building, said a resident.
A resident of the area Pooja said that the fire led to chaos around and the residents remained trapped.
She said that fire had escalated to the roof and the water tankers were damaged.
The wires in the building have been damaged and the power supply was suspended at the time, said a resident Muskan Nimbalkar.
She said that a short circuit may have caused the fire, but we also suspect some foul play into it.
Another resident of the area also said that there have been incidents like this in the areas around where a few two-wheelers were set ablaze and police had arrested the ones involved in it.
Minister visits site: Law minister PC Sharma also visited the site and ordered police to start a probe into the matter. He said that the water supply and power supply should be resumed in the building.
