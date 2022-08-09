e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Vehicle rally, seminar, cultural events on World Tribal Day

BHEL Adivasi Karmchari Sanskritik Sahitya Vikas Kalyan Samiti organised the event.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 11:28 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Adivasi Karmchari Sanskritik Sahitya Vikas Kalyan Samiti, BHEL organised a vehicle rally, seminar and cultural events at BHEL Cultural Hall on Tuesday to mark the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

Hundreds of members of the committee took part in the rally which began from the Adivasi Karmchari Sanskritik Association, Barkheda. After the vehicle rally, cultural programs were presented at BHEL Cultural Hall, Piplani in the city.

A lecture themed on ‘The Role of Indigenous Women in the Preservation and Transmission of Traditional Knowledge’ was also held.

Liaisoning Officer BHEL Bhopal Ravindra Ain andfFormer commissioner of Bhopal Division Wilfed Lakra was chief guest and special guest respectively. Retd. Judge, RD Bhalavi, deputy director, culture, HR Ahirwar , chief engineer Rural Mechanical Services Hira Lal Jadhav were present.

The programme was presided over by patron of the committee NR Bhuarya Patron. Speakers threw light on the uniqueness of tribal society Vipin Toppo, PD Mahant, Vinod Batti, Ajit Gond, Vishal Maravi were present.

