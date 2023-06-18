 Bhopal: Vehicle Lifter Held, 5 Stolen Bikes Recovered
Bhopal: Vehicle Lifter Held, 5 Stolen Bikes Recovered

Staff Reporter Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 08:57 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nishatpura police have arrested a man on charges of vehicle-lifting on Saturday, the police said. The police added that as many as five bikes worth a total of Rs 4.5 lakh have been seized from his possession.

According to Nishatpura police, the accused Salman Khan ,25, had stolen four more bikes from Nishatpura locality by breaking their lock.

Police said the arrest was made during a checking drive on Saturday in the locality. A suspicious man arrived there on a bike, who tried to dodge cops on noticing them. The police detained him and entered the registration number of the vehicle at the MPPVDP portal, where it was ascertained that the bike he was riding was a stolen one.

The cops seized all the bikes stolen by Khan, which are worth a total of Rs 4.5 lakh, the police said. He was taken into custody thereafter.

article-image

