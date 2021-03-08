Bhopal: Vegetable vendor's daughter becomes collector of Katni district for a day

Bhopal: Daughter of a vegetable vendor, 21-year-old Archana Kewat, assumed the office of Katni district collector for a day on International Women’s day on Monday. It was a dream come true for Archana.

Wearing a cotton salwar suit, she appeared confident as her name was announced in front of a battery of mediapersons in the district collector’s office complex on Monday morning. Once announced, she did not blink an eyelid to boldly tell the world about her priorities as one-day collector.

District collector Priyank Mishra welcomed Archana at the collectorate with flowers where the whole staff was present. Being a Monday, it was the day for Time Limit meeting to review the development and routine works of the administration. Archana preside over the meeting. In her first directive, she asked officials to launch a special campaign for the malnourished children in the district. She stressed on taking special care of

under-weight and malnourished children and said they should be taken to Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRC). Collector Priyank Mishra guided her through the process.

After the meeting, she participated in village sabha organised in Chaka village to mark International Women’s Day. Archana was recently felicitated by chief minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan for saving a minor girl from a group of boys who were teasing and abusing her. The state government gave her a citation and prize of Rs 51,000.