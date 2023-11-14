 Bhopal: Vegetable Vendor Found Dead On Railway Track, Probe On
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Vegetable Vendor Found Dead On Railway Track, Probe On

Bhopal: Vegetable Vendor Found Dead On Railway Track, Probe On

On Sunday noon, Ahirwar had an argument with his wife, after which he left home.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 02:09 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A vegetable vendor who had an argument with wife on Sunday noon, left his house, only to be discovered lying dead on the railway track in Nariyalkheda on Sunday late night.

Further investigations are underway in the case, police said. Gautam Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Shailendra Kumar Mishra said the man found dead was Ram Swaroop Ahirwar (32), a resident of Karond.

On Sunday noon, Ahirwar had an argument with his wife, after which he left home. His elder brother told cops that on Sunday late night, some of his acquaintances spotted Ahirwar lying dead on the railway track in Nariyalkheda and called him up.

He reported the matter to police. His body was sent for post-mortem. The police said they did not find suicide note from the spot. The reason behind his death is yet to be known, SHO Mishra said.

Read Also
MP: Husband Fires Gunshots At His AAP Leader Wife Over Disagreement On Diwali Puja
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Congress Files Complaint Against Collectors, SP & SDM

Bhopal: Congress Files Complaint Against Collectors, SP & SDM

Bhopal: 25 Acrylic Works Of Bhil Artist On Display At Tribal Museum

Bhopal: 25 Acrylic Works Of Bhil Artist On Display At Tribal Museum

Bhopal: Painting Contest On 'Chacha Nehru Aur Bachche’ At RSC Today

Bhopal: Painting Contest On 'Chacha Nehru Aur Bachche’ At RSC Today

MP Election 2023: Congress, BJP Clash At Diwali Get-Together

MP Election 2023: Congress, BJP Clash At Diwali Get-Together

Bhopal: 2 Minors Among 3 Held For Selling Cannabis Worth Rs 2L

Bhopal: 2 Minors Among 3 Held For Selling Cannabis Worth Rs 2L