Bhopal: Veera Rana May Get Extension, But Letter Yet To Be Issued

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Secretary Veera Rana, retiring on March 31, may get an extension of services for three months, but an order for it is yet to be issued. Because the Election Commission may announce the dates for Lok Sabha election in a day or two, the government seems to be keen on settling the issue before that happens. Once the poll dates are announced, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will be in force, so the government has to take permission from the EC to give her an extension or to appoint a new CS.

Rana was given the charge of CS just before the assembly election after the retirement of the then CS, because she was the senior-most officer in the state bureaucracy. If Rana does not get an extension, the state government may have to take the same action again as it did before assembly polls. According to sources, the government is trying to settle the issue before the enforcement of MCC, but it is waiting for Centre’s nod.