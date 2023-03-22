 Bhopal: Veena built from scrap installed
Will play tunes in evening

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 11:17 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Veena prepared from scrap was installed at the Atal Path at Platinum Plaza square, in TT Nagar area for the visitors. The Veena was dedicated by medical education minister Vishwas Sarang, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor Malti Rai, chairman Kishan Suryawanshi here on Wednesday.

The Veena was prepared with the help of the scrap of around 5k kilogram. The cost of the Veena is around 10 lakh. The speciality of the Veena is that, it will play tunes with the help of its in-built music system. The tunes will begin playing from the evening at 6 and will keep playing till 10 pm.

Pawan Deshpande, the maker of the Veena told Free Press that the motive to choose the instrument is to extend the knowledge about the instrument.





