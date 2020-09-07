Bhopal: VDP comes handy, 26 stolen vehicles recovered in 20 days

BHOPAL: For the third time in 20 days, Shahpura police on Monday nabbed vehicle lifters using vehicle detection portal (VDP). Portal has come handy for the cops as till date many vehicle lifters have been arrested and 26 vehicles recovered from their possession. On Monday, police caught a man riding a stolen bike and brought him to the police station. Later two of his accomplices were held and 6 bikes worth around Rs 3 lakh were recovered from their possession.

Earlier, on two different occasions police have held vehicle lifters and seized over 20 bikes from their possession.

Police said they have arrested three persons in the fresh operation, on Monday.

Police said they signalled a man riding a bike at the railway over bridge (ROB) near Danapani restaurant. He failed to show the registration papers of the bike and also did not give the right explanation to the cops as whose bike he was riding.

He identified himself as Akram who was later detained and brought to the police station for giving suspicious answers to the police.

After being taken into police custody, Akram confessed that the bike was stolen and also shared the names of his accomplices - Ajay Thakur and Rahul Rajput. Both have been arrested. It is likely that they had their involvement in other thefts in the past.