Bhopal: VD To Remain BJP’s State Unit Head

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma will continue to head the party in the state till the Lok Sabha elections. After the BJP returned to power in the state, there were speculations that the party leadership might give a ministerial berth to Sharma at the Centre and appoint someone as president of the party’s state unit.

The names of Kailash Vijayvargiya, Narottam Mishra and other leaders were doing the rounds for the post. Sources in the party, however, said the central leadership was not in a mood to change state leadership till the Lok Sabha elections.

Sharma will complete four years as head of the state party unit in February. Since he has been holding the post for a long time, the leadership is mulling over giving him some important assignment at the Centre. So Sharma has begun to prepare for the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP is going to hold a meeting in Delhi on December 22 and 23 to discuss the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. Sharma is going to take part in the meeting. MP has done a good work in booth management. The present organisation plans to continue with the same work, so that booths can be managed well. In-charge of the BJP’s state office Bhagwandas Sabnani has become an MLA.

Many other leaders who have been working for the organisation have also won elections and become legislators. They may also be asked to work for the organisation.