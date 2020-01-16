Bhopal: Vastu dosh in Bhopal Vidhan Sabha, MP Government should conduct Dosh Shanti, says LoP Bhargava

BHOPAL: Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava raised the issue of Vastu Dosh in the state Vidhan Sabha, here on Thursday. The revenue minister also supported the LoP demand.

The two day special session of Vidhan Sabha started from Thursday, on the day the members paid the homage to the two departed members.

The assembly paid homage to Congress MLA Banwarilal Sharma and ex-MLA Rungnath Singh and adjourned the assembly till Friday morning.

While talking to media Bhargava raised the issue of Vastu Dosh in the assembly. He said government should conduct the Dosh Shanti arrangements from the Pundit of Kashi.

The reason of the demand is related with the deaths of the MLAs, till date 32 MLAs had died due to various reasons.

Ex-speaker MLA Seeta Sharan Sharma said that when they were in government, they had conducted a Dosh Shanti and some arrangements and positions were changed.

Revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput supported the LoPs demand and also said that the government should perform Shanti Dosh Pooja.

He added that he believes in the Vastu and the Dosh should be rectified.