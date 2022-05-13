Bhopal: ‘Vanvasi Leelas’ stage in 89 tribal blocks of state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Vanvasi Leelas’ are being staged in 89 tribal blocks of Madhya Pradesh from May 11.

In the first phase, the Culture Department in association with district administration is organising the event in Alirajpur, Seoni, Shahdol, Dhar, Mandla, Umaria, Sheopur and Chhindwara.

The series of these presentations include Alirajpur and Seoni (May 11 to 14), Shahdol (May 16 to 19), Dhar ( May 17-18), Mandla and Umaria (May 21-22), Sheopur (May 24-25) and Chhindwara (May 24 to 27) .

Leelas are being staged every day from 7:30 pm in these tribal blocks. Theatrical groups working in the state are staging it.

"Vanvasi Leelas" are based on the tribal characters mentioned in the Ramakatha literature including Shabari and Nishadraj Guhya.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:49 AM IST