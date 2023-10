Bhopal: Vande Bharat Train Timing Changed

Vande Bharat trains | File Photos

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to extension of service of Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur-Rani Kamlapati Vande Bharat train till Rewa from October 15, there has been a change in the timetable of this train. Earlier, train number 20173 Vande Bharat train used to depart from Rani Kamalapati station at 19 hrs, whereas now this train departs from Rani Kamalapati station at 15.30 hrs.

Train No 20173 Rani Kamalapati-Rewa Rewa Vande Bharat Train (except Tuesday) leaves Rani Kamalapati at 15.30 hrs, reaches Narmadapuram at 16.18 hrs, leaves Narmadapuram at 16.20 hrs, reaches Itarsi at 16.45 hrs, leaves Itarsi at 16.55 hrs, reaches Narmadapuram at 17.30 hrs It will depart from Pipariya at 18.30 hrs, from Narsinghpur at 20.00 hrs, from Jabalpur at 21.12 hrs, from Katni at 22.02 hrs, from Maihar at 22.35 hrs, and will reach Rewa station at 23.30 hrs.

Similarly, train number 20174 Rewa-Rani Kamalapati Vande Bharat train (except Tuesday) will depart from Rewa station at 05.30 hrs, from Satna at 06.15 hrs, from Maihar at 06.42 hrs, from Katni at 07.30 hrs, from Jabalpur at 08.45 hrs, from Narsinghpur at 09.42 hrs, It will depart from Pipariya at 10.42 hrs, reach Itarsi at 11.40 hrs, depart from Itarsi at 11.50 hrs, reach Narmadapuram at 12.08 hrs, depart from Narmadapuram at 12.10 hrs, and reach Rani Kamalapati station at 13:30 hrs.

