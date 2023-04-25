 Bhopal: Vande Bharat passenger falls ill, given due attention
On-duty doctor Dr KP Sharma was called on the platform in Bina Railway Station.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 01:42 AM IST
Vande Bharat Express |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 72-year-old passenger of Vande Bharat Express was taken to the civil hospital at Bina on Monday after his health deteriorated on the train. However, the train does not have a halt at Bina but due to emergency, it was stopped, according to railway officials. The TTE (Train Ticket Examiner) noticed that one passenger named Avadesh Khare felt uneasiness with tremendous sweat and was vomiting in the C-10 coach.

He informed the additional chief medical officer Dr Kuldeep Swaroop Mishra who was also travelling on the train. Dr Mishra promptly attended the patient. Meanwhile, on-duty doctor Dr KP Sharma was called on the platform in Bina Railway Station.

The patient was taken to the civil hospital where his sugar level was found to be high (202) and SPO2 was 90pc. The patient told the attending doctor that as the departure time of the train was 5:40 in the morning from Rani Kamalapati Station, he did not have proper sleep.

