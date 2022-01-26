Bhopal: Vandalizing luxury cars for fun costs four minor students dear; Arrested

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested four students of high profile schools after their videos of breaking windshields and window glasses of luxury cars on the streets of the state capital went viral on Tuesday. †Two police personnel including a police station in-charge were suspended for not taking action and reporting the incidents to senior officials, said senior official. The minors vandalized at least eight luxury cars besides a bus on Sunday morning, in areas under the jurisdiction of Koh-e-Fiza and Shyamla Hills police stations.

The videos showed the boys, aged between 14 to 17 years, specifically targeting high-end cars among four-wheelers parked on the roads in broad daylight. One of the minors seemed to have shot the videos which they shared with their friend circle. The videos showed the boys roaming on two motorbikes. One of them is heard asking a friend to start a mobile phone camera before smashing the window-shield of a car, and all are heard giggling after the act.

After the videos surfaced, Shyamla Hills station in-charge L D Mishra and Koh-e-Fiza day-duty official Vinod Pandey were suspended and shunted out for hushing up the matter treating it as non-cognizable offence and not reporting the incidents to senior officials, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Riyaz Iqbal.

'The minor students of high profile schools of Shyamla Hills broke glasses of luxury cars in broad daylight and uploaded videos on social media. They used to share the videos with friends . The minors have been arrested and action against them will be initiated as per the law,' said the DCP.

The students had targeted vehicles at seven to eight places in Shyamla Hills and Koh-e-Fiza and FIRs have been registered against them at two police stations--Shyamla Hills and Koh-e-Fiza, he added.

ALSO READ Bhopal: State government to release 215 prisoners serving life term on Republic Day

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 12:04 AM IST