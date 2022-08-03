Bhopal Van Vihar earns Rs 9.24 lakh in 6 months; 12K tourists visit national park

the national park has earned an income of Rs. 1.22 lakh as entry fee from tourists who came to Van Vihar on their bicycle and Rs. 3.62 lakh from the cycle facility provided by the forest department |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): In the last six months, Van Vihar has earned a good income from the toy train, golf cart, cycle facilities provided by Van Vihar to the tourists. During this period, an income of Rs 9.24 lakh was generated with the arrival of 12, 270 tourists.

Director of Van Vihar HC Gupta said that the toy train, golf cart, cycle trail provided by the forest department were liked and enjoyed by the tourists. About 1693 tourists enjoyed the toy train. Due to this Van Vihar got revenue of Rs 86, 200. Maximum tourists’ footfall was recorded in February, he said.

He said that 947 tourists enjoyed the golf cart facility and maximum tourists visited in the month of February. There was an income of Rs 61, 750 from these tourists. Around 3781 tourists enjoyed the facility of contracted golf cart, which earned revenue of Rs. 2.93 lakh.

“ We earned an income of Rs. 1.22 lakh as entry fee from tourists who came to Van Vihar on their bicycle and Rs. 3.62 lakh from the cycle facility provided by the forest department,” he said

Gupta said that Van Vihar Bhopal has become a centre for conducting educational activities in nature tourism and wildlife tourism. Its fame is spreading all over the country through educational and wildlife awareness activities. As a result, the number of wildlife lovers is also increasing.