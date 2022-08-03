e-Paper Get App

Bhopal Van Vihar earns Rs 9.24 lakh in 6 months; 12K tourists visit national park

Toy train, golf cart, cycle trail provided by the forest department liked and enjoyed by the tourists.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
the national park has earned an income of Rs. 1.22 lakh as entry fee from tourists who came to Van Vihar on their bicycle and Rs. 3.62 lakh from the cycle facility provided by the forest department |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): In the last six months, Van Vihar has earned a good income from the toy train, golf cart, cycle facilities provided by Van Vihar to the tourists. During this period, an income of Rs 9.24 lakh was generated with the arrival of 12, 270 tourists.

Director of Van Vihar HC Gupta said that the toy train, golf cart, cycle trail provided by the forest department were liked and enjoyed by the tourists. About 1693 tourists enjoyed the toy train. Due to this Van Vihar got revenue of Rs 86, 200. Maximum tourists’ footfall was recorded in February, he said.

He said that 947 tourists enjoyed the golf cart facility and maximum tourists visited in the month of February. There was an income of Rs 61, 750 from these tourists. Around 3781 tourists enjoyed the facility of contracted golf cart, which earned revenue of Rs. 2.93 lakh.

“ We earned an income of Rs. 1.22 lakh as entry fee from tourists who came to Van Vihar on their bicycle and Rs. 3.62 lakh from the cycle facility provided by the forest department,” he said

Gupta said that Van Vihar Bhopal has become a centre for conducting educational activities in nature tourism and wildlife tourism. Its fame is spreading all over the country through educational and wildlife awareness activities. As a result, the number of wildlife lovers is also increasing.

Read Also
Har Ghar Tiranga: Bhopal wholesale Tricolour traders struggle to meet overwhelming demand
article-image
HomeBhopalBhopal Van Vihar earns Rs 9.24 lakh in 6 months; 12K tourists visit national park

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Qualified wife not entitled to maintenance from husband, says court

Mumbai: Qualified wife not entitled to maintenance from husband, says court

CWG 2022: NCOE SAI Bhopal Judoka Tulika Maan grabs silver in Women's 78 kg Category

CWG 2022: NCOE SAI Bhopal Judoka Tulika Maan grabs silver in Women's 78 kg Category

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Tulika Mann wins silver medal in women's Judo

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Tulika Mann wins silver medal in women's Judo

Commonwealth Games 2022: Saurav Ghosal wins historic bronze medal in squash

Commonwealth Games 2022: Saurav Ghosal wins historic bronze medal in squash

Centre withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill after joint parliamentary committee suggests 81...

Centre withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill after joint parliamentary committee suggests 81...