Bhopal: Van Vihar 27 big cats, animal count rises to 1485

BHOPAL: Van Vihar National Park houses 11 tigers, 6 lions and 10 leopards says the latest Census. Increased number of wild animals has been found in the Census conducted between February 26 and 28 at the Van Vihar National Park of Bhopal.

As per the census conducted this year, there are currently 1485 wild animals in Van Vihar. This number was 1442 in the year 2019 census and 1388 in 2018. The number of tigers, turtles, cheetal, sambhar, nilgai and blackbuck has risen this year. The number of wild animals kept in enclosures this year has also increased to 113 compared to 96 of last year.

According to this year’s census, Van Vihar has 11 tigers, one white tiger, 6 lions, 10 leopards, 23 bear, two Indian bison, two hyenas, 13 crocodiles, 3 alligators, 9 mountain and 33 aquatic turtles. The number of wild animals that roam freely in quarantine, including 5 turtles, is 1367. Among the wild animals who roam freely are 549 cheetal, 385 sambhar, 94 nilgai, 43 wild boar, 47 jackals, 93 black buck, 65 peacocks, 5 chausingha, one chinkara, 37 langur, 20 sehi, 6 Kharha, 4 mongoose, 15 reindeer and 3 wild cats.

The number of tigers increased to 7 in the year 2018, 9 in the year 2019 and 11 in the year 2020. Compared to last year, 3 mountain turtles and 10 aquatic turtles, 46 cheetal, 71 sambhar and 25 each of black buck and nilgai have increased. While the number of lions has increased from 4 to 6, crocodiles have increased from 12 to 13 and reindeer has increased from 14 to 15. The number of wild boar has decreased from 54 to 43, jackals have decreased from 94 to 47 and that of the langurs has reduced to 37 from 73. The Census also records the presence of 6 Kharhas, 4 mongoose and one chinkara this year. At the same time, the number of white tigers, leopards, Indian bison, hyenas, alligators and wild cats is the same. No monkey was found during the census at Van Vihar.