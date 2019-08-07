Bhopal: Van carrying 18 school students catches fire

BHOPAL: A van ferrying 18 school students caught fire near old secretariat, on Tuesday. Black smoke was billowing out of the van which apparently caught fire due to a short circuit.

Had it not been controlled in time the fire would have gutted the van. Additional superintendent of police Pradeep Singh Chouhan, who was passing through the area, spotted the van and made sure that the students are safe.

Students were sent to their homes in another van. The van was ferrying students of Sagar public school. He said the driver of the van was asked to drop every student to their house in another van and report back to us so that we can initiate relevant action.

He also said that the school had no fault as the van was hired by the parents of those children and the driver and owner of the van, will have to face legal action for running the van that was not fit.