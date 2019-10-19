Bhopal: ‘Value based journalism can be done in age of consumerism too’

BHOPAL: Professor Kamal Dixit, speaking at the release of his book titled ‘Mulyanugat media sambhavna aur chunotiyan’, said that value-based journalism can be done in the age of consumerism too.

Actor Ashutosh Rana, senior journalist Prakash Dubey, NK Singh and information commissioner Vijay Manohar Tiwari inaugurated the release of the book.

Dixit said there were times when printing of newspaper was taken as sign of disaster. Later, consumerism entered into newspaper sector. He said it was all right for the newspapers to arrange resources for their functioning but value-based journalism got a dint when it was made a profit business.

Several journalists and distinguished personalities were present in the programme.