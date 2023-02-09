Bhopal: Valuables worth Rs 80k stolen in house burglary

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A band of thieves broke into a house in Bagsewaniya locality of the city and made off with cash and valuables worth Rs 80k, the police said on Thursday.

Bagsewaniya police station house officer (SHO), Sanjeev Chouksey said that the complainant, Nikhilesh Malhotra, resides in the Tulsi Vihar colony of Bagsewaniya along with his family. Malhotra approached the police on Wednesday, stating that he had gone outstation along with his family on Saturday. When he returned on Wednesday, he discovered the lock of the main door of his house broken.

As he and his family members went inside, they found that the entire house had been ransacked. On checking the valuables, they found gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 80k missing from the almirah. The thieves had also made off with some cash kept in the almirah. Malhotra immediately approached the police and lodged a case against unidentified thieves. The police have registered a case and are sifting through the CCTV footage to trace the accused.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)