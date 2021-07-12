Bhopal: Vaccine shortage slows down inoculation in the state, 38,030 people receive jabs, tally climbs to 2,39,73,052

BHOPAL: Due to shortage of vaccines, inoculation was held at limited centres in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The state reported 38,030 vaccinations on the day taking the tally to 2,39,73,052.†

The first dose tally has climbed to 2,01,57,143, while so far 38,15,909 people have received the second jabs.

Earlier in the day, vaccines were administered at 305 vaccination centres (session sites). Of these 283 centres were set up at public hospitals, and the rest were at private hospitals in the state.

Indore reported 11,759 vaccinations, while the figure in Bhopal stood at 5,671 on the day.

Bhind reported 2927 vaccinations, Morena 1537, Shivpuri 1646, Hoshangabad 1458, Mandla 1398, Panna 1468, Shahdol 1089, Raisen 1020 and Umria reported 1071 vaccinations.

Vaccination figures remained low in Gwalior where only 732 people could get the shots, only 461 vaccines could be administered in Rajgarh, while in Ujjain 255 vaccinations were reported.

Lowest turnout was reported in Sagar, where only 44 people were inoculated. Satna reported 123 vaccinations,†Sehore 139 vaccinations and Jabalpur 145.

City vaccination centres see long queues

Long queues were witnessed at vacation sites in Bhopal as only 5000† dozes were available at 12 vaccination centres.† Beneficiaries stood in long queues for hours waiting for their turn. The centers were vaccinations was carried out included Gandhi Medical College (GMC); Saraswati Shishu Mandir School, Shivaji Nagar and† Ashoka Garden;† AIIMS, Girls School, Bairagarh; Navin School, Tulsi Nagar; 25th Battalion; Mansarover School,† Higher Secondary School, Misrod; Higher Secondary School, Anand Nagar. Sputnik Vaccine was administered at Nobel Hospital, Misrod. Covishield and Covaxin were administered at other vaccination centres in the city.