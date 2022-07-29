Bhopal: Vaccinator held, DIO suspended

Vaccination centre | FILE PHOTO

BHOPAL: A vaccinator, who happens to be a third-year nursing student Jitendra Ahirwar, has been arrested for his negligent act endangering human life and personal safety of others while Sagar District Immunization Officer (DIO) Dr Shobharam Roshan has been suspended on ground of dereliction in duty in the case in which precaution doses were administered to 45 children with single syringe at a private school in Sagar on Thursday.

During suspension, Dr Roshan has been attached to Chhatarpur as CMHO, according to the Divisional Commissioner order. Vaccination was taken place at Jain Higher Secondary School in the city during the mega vaccination drive on Wednesday. Besides, an FIR has been lodged against Jitendra for allegedly using a single syringe to administer anti-coronavirus vaccines to children at a private school, SP Tarun Nayak said.

Nayak further said, "An FIR has been lodged with Gopalganj police station against Jitendra Ahirwar under Section 336 of the IPC and Section 151 of CrPC." Section IPC reads rash or negligent act endangering human life or personal safety of others while Section 151 of CrPC reads a police officer knowing of a design to commit any cognizable offence may arrest, without orders from a Magistrate and without a warrant, the person so designing, if it appears to such officer that the commission of the offence cannot be otherwise prevented.The 45 schoolchildren, aged 15 and above, were from Classes 9 to 12, a health official said. Parents of some children on Wednesday observed the vaccinator using the same syringe to give vaccines to the children and raised an alarm, the officials said.