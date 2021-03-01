Bhopal: Vaccination in pictures: Senior citizens inoculated against corona

Bhopal: The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive began on Monday for people 60 years of age and above. State health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary, leading doctors, many retired officials got shots on first day of phase-2 inoculation.

State medical education minister said, “ Well-known doctor Dr NP Mishra got vaccination at Gandhi Medical College where he was dean once. I did not get vaccine as I have not completed 60 years of age. Today, many senior citizens came out for vaccination.”

On March 1, vaccination for senior citizens and people having co-morbities began at 186 sessions sites in Madhya Pradesh. Free Press brings you glimpses in pictures.