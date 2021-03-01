Bhopal

Bhopal: Vaccination in pictures: Senior citizens inoculated against corona

By Staff Reporter

On March 1, vaccination for senior citizens and people having co-morbities began at 186 sessions sites in Madhya Pradesh.

Jabalpur: Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri, the chairman of the Cow Protection Board, received a dose of Covid vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Monday

Bhopal: The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive began on Monday for people 60 years of age and above. State health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary, leading doctors, many retired officials got shots on first day of phase-2 inoculation.

State medical education minister said, “ Well-known doctor Dr NP Mishra got vaccination at Gandhi Medical College where he was dean once. I did not get vaccine as I have not completed 60 years of age. Today, many senior citizens came out for vaccination.”

On March 1, vaccination for senior citizens and people having co-morbities began at 186 sessions sites in Madhya Pradesh. Free Press brings you glimpses in pictures.

State health minister Prabhuram Choudhary walks into JP Hospital for vaccination in Bhopal on Monday
FP Pic
DR NP Mishra being inoculated at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, on Monday. He was dean of MGM Medical College
FP Pic
A senior citizen receives jab at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, on Monday
FP Pic
Local resident being vaccinated at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, on Monday
FP Pic
An elderly woman receives injection at JP Hospital in Bhopal on Monday
FP Pic

