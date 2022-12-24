Bhopal: Vaccination goes up three times in Madhya Pradesh

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The rising cases of Covid-19 in neighboring China have sent ripples through India with residents once again going for anti-coronavirus vaccination in large numbers. Covid-19 inoculation has increased three times in Madhya Pradesh even as vaccination centers are flooded with phone calls seeking to know about availability of vaccines. Doctors say that suddenly panic in public has grown and they want the jabs anyhow.

Previously, people were lax about coronavirus since second wave had receded. National Health Mission (NHM) Dr Santosh Shukla said,“ Covaxin is available at government hospitals in Madhya Pradesh and is being administered free of cost. Covishied is not available in government hospitals and the people have to approach private hospitals for the same.”

District nodal officer (vaccination) Dr Upendra Dubey said, “ there are around 15 vaccination centres in Bhopal district in government hospitals. The prominent vaccination centres are AIIMS, Kasturba Hospital(BHEL), JP Hospital, Community Health Centre(CHC-Kolar), Katju Hospital, Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital-DIG Bungalow, Hamidia Hospital (Gandhi Medical College), civil hospital (Bairagarh), civil hospital (Berasia), CHC - Gandhi Nagar, Primary Health Centre(PHC)-Misrod. Besides, private hospitals are also administering vaccines.”

Dr Dubey further said, “Previously some private hospitals had stopped administering vaccines as their doses had expired and they had incurred huge losses. Now, the vaccination centres are seeing a rush and even people have started making inquiries about the availability of vaccines.” Speaking on the same lines, Hajela Hospital director and former president of MP Nursing Home Association Dr Anup Hazela said, “We discontinued vaccination at Hazela Hospital as we had bitter experience. Many doses expired and neither company nor government took them back.”

Chirayu Hospital director Dr Ajay Goenka said the hospital is administering Covid vaccine. Urging people not to panic, Goenka said people should go for booster doses.

Date vaccination doses(MP)

Dec 23 1,777

Dec 22 971

Dec 21 2021

Dec 20 788

Dec 19 763

Dec 17 656

Dec 16 655

Dec 15 531