 Bhopal: Vacant Positions In Corporations, Boards To Be Filled Within Month
Bhopal: Vacant Positions In Corporations, Boards To Be Filled Within Month

Bhopal: Vacant Positions In Corporations, Boards To Be Filled Within Month

Discussions held between BJP organisation and government

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 10:33 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is set to fill the vacancies in corporations, boards, authorities and in other places within a month. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma have already held talks over political appointments.

article-image

A list of those who will be appointed is being prepared. Three types of leaders will be given importance in political appointments. First, those who were once appointed in corporations and boards may be given preference this time. Second, those who are popular among the people but were not given tickets in Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections may get a chance. To satisfy the leaders of those places where by-elections will be held may be appointed in boards and corporations.

article-image

Third, apart from them, the Congressmen who joined the BJP may get a chance. These three leaders will prepare a list of candidates for appointment in corporations and board and take it to national president JP Nadda. Once Nadda puts his seal, the appointments will be finalised.

After taking over as chief minister, Yadav cancelled all political appointments before the Lok Sabha election. Afterwards, many leaders of the party were waiting for political appointments.

According to sources, there is a pressure from the RSS on the government to complete the process for political appointments as early as possible to adjust the workers of the organisation. Sources in the BJP said a few leaders of the party had approached the central leadership for appointment in corporations and boards. The BJP leaders were also approaching the Chief Minister, state unit president and organisational general secretary for appointments.

