Bhopal Ustav Mela: Conspicuous absence of West Bengal, J&K & North Eastern states’ traders

BHOPAL: It is not usual business for the traders of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) as they did not state capital to sell their products like leather jackets, sweater and shawls among other this winter.

According to an organiser, abolition of Constitution’s Article 370, seems to be a major reason for the traders missing the ongoing one and half month Bhopal Utsav Mela despite booking and making payments for thirty stalls at the expo.

The business for the vendors of West Bengal and North East state is also not usual. The ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) has deteriorated the situation for the said vendors.

Traders from J&K visiting the Bhopal Mela also used to sell woollens and other items on foot in the colonies. But due to their absence residents of the State capital are missing their winter shopping.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration, Mela Utsav Samiti maintains its own record of participating vendors and traders. For rest of state capital, property owners and hotels where they stay are accountable for the vendors verification with respective police stations.

However, the officials are not attributing drop in number of traders to CAA, NRC and abolition of special status under Article 370- on record.

Bhopal Utsav Mela Samiti general secretary Santosh Agrawal said, “Thirty traders made a payment of Rs30, 000 per stall for Bhopal Utsav Mela. However, none of them turned up this time. It may be due to change in venue. The vendors from West Bengal, North-Eastern state also did not come to the Mela. We are review the cause of the situation.”