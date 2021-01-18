Bhopal: Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan walks off stage, his voice still rings in the ears of many

Bhopal: The golden voice of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan may not be heard again, but it will ring in the ears of thousands. Even time shall not be able to drown it.

The passing away of Ustad in Mumbai on Sunday has saddened the artistes in Bhopal. Many of them have had a long association with Ustad who belonged to Rampur Sahaswan Gharana.

He loved the ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’ of the City of Lakes as well as its greenery. He loved Bhopali Batuaa and the city’s language. He had performed in Ravindra Bhawan, Gandhi Bhawan and in Hindi Bhavan. He performed in old Bhopal.

In 2008, the Madhya Pradesh Government conferred Tansen Samman on him.

This is what artistes in the city told the Free Press Journal:

'Ek yug ka khatma hona'