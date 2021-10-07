e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 12:40 AM IST

Bhopal: Ustad Aman Ali Khan’s composition presented under Gamak

Staff Reporter
Purvi Sapre and troupe presenting Ustad Aman Ali Khan's compositions. | FP

Bhopal: Purvi Sapre and her troupe presented compositions of Ustad Aman Ali Khan on Wednesday evening under Gamak programme.

The troupe from Bhopal began with a song ‘Sugam roop suhave salone mai’ in raag Yaman. They also presented a kajari song, ‘Ghir aayi re kari badariya radhe bin na lage na mora jiya’ in raag Mishra Pilu.

Ustad Ekrar Hussain accompanied them on tabla and Atul Archawal on harmonium. The concert ended with tabla and dholak jugalbandi by Sanjeev-Satyam Nagar and his troupe from Bhopal. They presented teen taal. Jitendra Sharma accompanied them on harmonium lahra.

Organised by Ustad Allahuddin Khan Evam Kala Akademi, the one-hour concert was streamed on the Facebook pages - https://www.facebook.com/events/269630688499312/?sfnsn=wiwspwa and YouTube channel - https://youtu.be/o41R5f2DYI0 of the culture department.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 12:40 AM IST
