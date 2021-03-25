Bhopal: Use abilities of Patels, Kotwars to settle revenue disputes, says divisional commissioner

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat instructed SDMs to strenghthen Kotwars and Patels. He said they play a vital role in settling revenue related matters specially disputes at village level. All the revenue related issues are mostly settled through Kotwars in villages.

Citing example of Begumganj, he said 150 Kotwars removed encroachments from marriage garden peacefully without police force. “So Kotwars have their own importance and administration should use their abilities to settle the issues,” he added.

In video conferencing with SDMs and Patwaris, divisional commissioner said many works related to revenue, which sometimes prove hard nut for administration to crack, are easily settled by Kotwars and Patels. Besides, he also instructed to repair, recharge old water bodies in panchayats to solve water shortage problem.