Bhopal: Upset over wrong data, CM asks executive engineer to apologise

Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Upset over wrong data furnished by an executive engineer (EE) during the review of Jal Jeevan Mission in Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his displeasure and asked the engineer to apologise that was complied with immediately, as per officials.

The CM was reviewing performance of the administration in Anuppur district on Monday morning. He also expressed displeasure with the principal secretary (PS), Urban Administration and Development Manish Singh when he came to know that the chief municipal officer (CMO), Anuppur was on maternity leave and no one was looking after the work.

He asked the PS why there was no one working in place of the CMO and that such a situation was not good.

The CM came to know that as many as 82 complaints were received on CM Helpline regarding water supply. He asked the officials to immediately address the complaints.

He said, “Development work should have quality. Work should be done in a time limit. Benefit of public welfare schemes should be given to all eligible beneficiaries and there should be a positive attitude in the general public towards government works and activities.”

He said good performers should be encouraged and honoured but in cases of delay, arbitrariness and irregularities, punishment and legal action should be taken.

However, the CM expressed happiness over the improvement in infant mortality rate and the achievement of Anuppur district in acquiring the first position in the state for the management of tuberculosis.

He said it was necessary to stop encroachment for the protection of the place of origin of ‘Maa Narmada in Amarkantak’.