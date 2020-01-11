Bhopal: UPSC, PSC emerging as best career option for students

BHOPAL: Most of the bright students prefer to appear for UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) and state PSC competition to get the most coveted jobs in government.

A career counseling fair was organised at Government Model School on Saturday. About two dozen establishments participated in the counseling fair and guided the students.

“Earlier students were left with limited options but at present career avenues for students are at its highest. However, bright students still prefer to opt for UPSC and PSC,” said Shabnam Khan, career counselor of the school.

The career counseling fair is being organised in this school since 2003. School takes the feedback from students and tries to find out the career trends every year. After a drift from engineering career, students preferred unconventional and new career options like animation and biotechnology but in past few years craze for UPSC and PSC has gained, said Khan.

Several information stalls guiding in careers like aviation such as air hostess and captain, police and defence among others along with field experts guided the students on how to make career in those fields.

‘Most critical stage for students is class nine. They have to decide on what subjects to take after class 10. At this stage students should be briefed about all career options- conventional and non-conventional,’ said principal of the school, Rekha Sharma.