Bhopal: UPSC civil services candidates tide over financial difficulties to succeed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Of the 33 candidates from Madhya Pradesh declared successful in UPSC civil services examination, two had to face difficulties in arranging funds for their preparations.

Swati Sharma (AIR 15) had to return from Delhi, where she was taking coaching, since her father’s income had reduced due to Covid-19 pandemic. Anup Bagri (AIR 879) from Satna comes from farmers’ family. His father owns a small land in Satna district.

Swati from Jabalpur belongs to a middle class family. Her father manages transport business of his brother-in-law (wife’s brother) and her mother is a homemaker. Swati said after completing graduation in computer science from Jabalpur, she went to Delhi for coaching for civil services exams but had to return as the financial condition of her family deteriorated during Covid pandemic. “This is my third attempt. I succeeded due to support and guidance of my father. None from my family is in Indian Administrative Service. I am the first one,” Swati said.

Anup said that his father wanted him to prepare for civil services examination for which he took a loan. After completing his graduation in civil engineering, he went to Delhi to prepare for the examination. But the financial condition of his family was not good so he could stay there only for 1.6 months. He returned home and prepared on his own. “I used to go to Delhi only to take tests, " he said.

He said that he used to limit his expenses to save money. “I rented a small room. I used to avoid going to library and studied in my room. I used to avoid going out as I did not have enough money,” Anup said.

About preparation, he said, “During exams, I devoted 7-8 hours. I focused on the syllabus,” he said, adding, “It was my fifth attempt. I will join whatever service I am allotted to on the basis of my rank but I will keep on trying till I get a good rank.”

About 33 candidates from Madhya Pradesh cleared UPSC civil services examination, the results of which were declared on Tuesday evening.