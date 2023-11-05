 Bhopal: UP Man Booked For Abetting Woman’s Suicide
Bhopal: UP Man Booked For Abetting Woman’s Suicide

The police are planning to leave for Kushinagar to nab the accused.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 12:52 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Uttar Pradesh was booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a woman in July. The police said that the accused was in a relationship with the woman and had refused to marry her, following which she took the extreme step.

Nishatpura police station house officer (SHO) Rupesh Dubey said that the woman aged 22 from Bhopal was working at a company in Gujarat, where she came across the accused identified as Abhishek Kumar Singh of UP’s Kushinagar district. Both of them landed in a relationship.

In June, the woman returned to Bhopal and started working here. When she mounted pressure on Singh for marriage, he reneged on his promise. Following this, the woman slid into depression and died by suicide at her house in Nishatpura.

The police, while probing the matter, came across evidence by sifting through the woman’s phone. The police are planning to leave for Kushinagar to nab Singh.

article-image
