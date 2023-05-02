 Bhopal: Unseasonal rain pounds several parts of state
Bhopal: Unseasonal rain pounds several parts of state

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The unseasonal rain pounded several parts of Madhya Pradesh in last 24 hours. A spell of heavy rain battered Bhopal on Tuesday evening while rain lashed Seoni, Sagar, Pachmarhi, Mandla and Khajuraho. There was hailstorm in east Madhya Pradesh.

Though most farmers sold their crop produce, a large number of farmers who were waiting for auction of their agriculture produce and other crops were hit as rainfall damaged their harvested wheat.

In last 24 hours, rain occurred in Reeti (9), Bijuri (7 cm), Dindori, Bichia (5 cm each), Kotma, Amarkantak, Biohari (4 cm each), Anuppur, Majholi, Satna, Mohgaon, Badamalehra, Hanumana, Panna, Amarpur, Budar, Mangawa, Jaitpur (3 cm each).

Weather department has forecast occurrence of hailstorm and thunder with winds blowing at velocity of 50 km per hour in some parts of Jabalpur and Shahdol divisions and districts including Khargone, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Betul etc.

Rain will also occur in Bhopal, Chambal, Ujjain, Gwalior and Narmadapuram, Indore.

On Tuesday, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 32.7 degrees Celsius, which was 8.4 degrees below normal. Its minimum temperature was 20 degrees Celsius, which was 5.5 degrees below normal.

The meteorological department has attributed rainfall to a trough line passing from South West Madhya Pradesh to South Tamil Nadu. Besides, a western disturbance is active and state is receiving moisture from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

