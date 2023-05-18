 Bhopal: Unseasonal rain damage crops worth Rs 10,000 crore in state
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 07:26 PM IST
Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unseasonal rain and hail damaged crops worth Rs 10,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh. In April end and first week of May, unseasonal rain lashed different parts of the state damaging crops of mango, banana, onion, vegetables etc. Similarly, wheat packed in sacks at warehouses got wet in rain.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) Kamal Singh Anjana said, “Unseasonal rain incurred heavy loss to farmers. State government does not compensate for it. Onion, which were lying in field for drying were also damaged.”

Farmer Kedar Sirohi said, “Unseasonal rain caused heavy loss worth Rs 10,000 crore. Crop of mango, banana, onion, moong, urad, vegetables were damaged on a large scale besides onion.”

Shiv Kumar Kushwah, farmer from Burhanpur, said, “Burhanpur is banana cultivation belt. Entire banana crop was damaged. Other crops were also damaged on a large scale.”

