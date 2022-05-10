Bhopal: Unscheduled power cut, power employees demand security

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Employees of electricity department have demanded security for staff members posted at the power stations as people have started attacking them because of unscheduled power cuts.

The Madhya Pradesh United Forum for Power Employees and Engineers shot a letter to the energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar on Monday on behalf of all employees.

The state convener of forum, VKS Parihar, said that people put to fire a sub-station in Mhow because of long power cuts.

Unscheduled power cuts are being done because of shortage of coal and other reasons. The 33 KV sub-station cut off supply that affects irrigation in rural areas. Even urban areas are being affected due to power cuts ranging from 2-4 hours, said Parihar.

The unscheduled power cuts are taking place for past more than one month and have angered common consumers. Employees of the electricity companies have become their target, he added.

The employeesí forum has demanded adequate security for employees posted at the 33KV sub-stations so that they could discharge their duty without fear.

The presence of security force would also keep the government property safe, he added. ìIf government does not provide security to its employees, then the forum will hold another meeting very soon and decide future course of action,î Parihar said.

Energy minister needs to take decision soon else forum would be forced to take unpleasant decision in favour of employees, he added.

