Bhopal: 'Unnao rape victim, kin can settle in MP' CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday invited Unnao rape victim and her family to the state for a safe living on Friday. Nath is the first CM to assure the victim and her family members safe shelter in the state.

In a terse reply to the BJP government, Nath has not only invited the Unnao victim to the state but also promised them full security and treatment. The CM tweeted and welcomed the decision of Supreme Court in the Unnao case. He appealed the family to come and live in the state, as they had decided to leave Uttar Pradesh. He assured the family that the state government will going to provide full security and also going to provide better medical facilities for the victim.

He also assured that he would arrange safe transportation of the victim to appear in the Delhi Court.

Congress state media president Sobha Oza said that the CM is concerned about the victim and her family members. "This shows the sensibility of Nath towards the rape survivor". She alleged that law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is quite bad.

"In place of arresting the culprits, the Yogi government is busy in eliminating the victim and her family members".