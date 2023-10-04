Bhopal: 'Unless You Take Risks, How Will You Be Successful’, Shark Tank Judge Aman Gupta Shares His Journey | Twitter - Aman Gupta/File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Most of the youngsters are involved in startups, but Indians have very small dreams, says judge of Shark Tank show Aman Gupta. “Unless you dream big, you will not be able to achieve big things. This is the reason why we cannot sell our product abroad. In this journey you will have many people who will try to demoralise you. But you do what your heart says,” he added.

Influencer and CEO and co-founder of BoAT Company, Gupta was sharing his journey with start ups in the city at Ravidnra Bhawan in the city on Tuesday. He further said “I want to remain where I am. I also did some unknown things after studying and working, but it was not that I got success the first time, I failed five times in my career and then got success for the sixth time. To do and become something else, a degree is not everything. Apart from studies, you should participate in social activities from which you get to learn a lot.”

Sharing your products with a company you work with is no small feat. The boat is currently at number two in the world. Earlier we used to buy foreign products, now the time has come to use Made in India products. And people also have demand here. Within 2 years, products worth 2.5 crores have been manufactured in India. Earlier it seemed difficult to make a product in India, but unless you take risks, how will you be successful,” Aman added.

Read Also Bhopal: Metro To Go Driverless After Two Years Of Operation

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)