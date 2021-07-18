Bhopal: Unknown caller booked for forcing social worker to engage women in flesh trade, police launch hunt

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman social worker has lodged a complaint with police, accusing unknown caller of harassing her and forcing her to engage other women in flesh trade. The police registered FIR in this connection on Saturday night.

The complainant lives near Gufa temple and runs an NGO that works for socio-economic uplift of underprivileged women. The 40-year-old woman told Kohefiza police that she received first call on May 20 and the caller told him that he will offer her money if she can send women associated with her organisation with him. He also said that he will help them make money from prostitution.

Besides, the caller sent her obscene videos and other stuff and asked her to join him. She avoided the calls but it kept getting worse as he began threatening her. The accused would call and send messages from three different numbers, woman told police.

The police have registered case against unidentified caller under Sections 292 and 506 of IPC. Police said the numbers are switched off and search is underway.