Bhopal: University registrars, dy registrars transferred

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Wednesday transferred registrars, incharge deputy registrars of different universities. LS Solanki, Registrar, Madhya Pradesh Bhoj (Open) University, Bhopal has been shifted as Registrar, Dr BR Ambedkar Social Science University, Mhow.

Prajwal Khare, Deputy Registrar, Devi Ahilya University Indore, has been posted as Registrar incharge of Vikram University Ujjain. Arun Singh Chauhan, Deputy Registrar, Jiwaji University, Gwalior, has been appointed as Registrar incharge of Barkatullah University (Bhopal). Deepesh Mishra, Deputy Registrar, Rani Durgavati University, Jabalpur, has been made Deputy Registrar incharge of Rani Durgavati University, Jabalpur.

Ajay Verma, Registrar incharge, Dr BR Ambedkar Social Science University, Mhow (Indore) has been appointed as Registrar incharge of Devi Ahilya University, Indore. Dr IK Mansori, Registrar incharge, Barkatullah University, Bhopal, is Registrar incharge, Pandit Shambu Nath Shukla University, Shahdol while Anil Kumar Sharma, Deputy Registrar, Devi Ahilya University, Indore, is now Registrar incharge, Madhya Pradesh (Open) University, Bhopal.

Ajit Shrivastava, Deputy Registrar, Barkatullah University, Bhopal, has been transferred to Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University, Chattarpur.

Neerja Namdev, Deputy Registrar, Avdesh Pratap Singh University, Rewa, is Registrar incharge of Mahatma Gandhi Chitrakoot Gramodaya University, Chitrakoot, DK Bagga, Deputy Registrar, Vikram University Ujjain, is now Registrar incharge of Maharishi Panini Sanskrit and Vedik University Ujjain.

Likewise Meghraj Ninama, Deputy Registrar, Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University, Chhatarpur, has been made Registrar incharge of Raja Shankar Shah University Chhindwara, Sunil Khare, Deputy Registrar, Barkatullah University Bhopal, is now Registrar incharge of Avadhesh Pratap Singh University, Rewa.

The deputation of seven officers has ended by withdrawing their additional charge and they were posted in their parent departments.