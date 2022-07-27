Bhopal: Universities should be student-friendly, Governor Mangubhai tells vice chancellors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said the educational system and management of the university should be student-friendly.

Patel was holding talks on Wednesday with members of the recommendation committee constituted for the arrangements related to multi-disciplinary university, community links, community service, vocational education, distance and open education in accordance with National Education Policy in the state.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given an opportunity to create a generation capable of facing global competition and challenges of 21st century through National Education Policy.

It is essential that the nature of the university should be student-oriented as per the policy. Educational quality and financial management should be taken care of. There should be uniformity in the policies and provisions of the universities, Patel added.

Principal Secretary to Governor DP Ahuja, members of the committee, vice chancellor Barkatullah University, Bhopal, Prof RJ Rao, vice chancellor Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Indore, Renu Jain, vice chancellor of Vikram University Ujjain, AK Pandey, and vice chancellor Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya Bhopal, Sunil Kumar were present.