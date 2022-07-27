e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Universities should be student-friendly, Governor Mangubhai tells vice chancellors

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given an opportunity to create a generation capable of facing global competition and challenges of 21st century through National Education Policy.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 10:33 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said the educational system and management of the university should be student-friendly.

Patel was holding talks on Wednesday with members of the recommendation committee constituted for the arrangements related to multi-disciplinary university, community links, community service, vocational education, distance and open education in accordance with National Education Policy in the state.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given an opportunity to create a generation capable of facing global competition and challenges of 21st century through National Education Policy.

It is essential that the nature of the university should be student-oriented as per the policy. Educational quality and financial management should be taken care of. There should be uniformity in the policies and provisions of the universities, Patel added.

Principal Secretary to Governor DP Ahuja, members of the committee, vice chancellor Barkatullah University, Bhopal, Prof RJ Rao, vice chancellor Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Indore, Renu Jain, vice chancellor of Vikram University Ujjain, AK Pandey, and vice chancellor Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya Bhopal, Sunil Kumar were present.

Read Also
'Simply not good enough': Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel fumes after 4-0 defeat to Arsenal in pre-season...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Universities should be student-friendly, Governor Mangubhai tells vice chancellors

RECENT STORIES

Mopalwar appointed as DG War Room for Infrastructure projects in the CMO

Mopalwar appointed as DG War Room for Infrastructure projects in the CMO

CM Eknath Shinde abruptly cancels his Delhi visit, cabinet expansion delays further

CM Eknath Shinde abruptly cancels his Delhi visit, cabinet expansion delays further

Eknath Shinde announces new office bearers

Eknath Shinde announces new office bearers

Mumbai Taximen’s Union demands rise in minimum taxi fare from Rs 25 to Rs 35

Mumbai Taximen’s Union demands rise in minimum taxi fare from Rs 25 to Rs 35

DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of approved flights for 8 weeks

DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of approved flights for 8 weeks