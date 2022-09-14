Bhopal: United Malayalee Association celebrates Onam with Orchestra, comedy

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The United Malayalee Association celebrated Onam with Orchresta and comedy show at Campion School auditorium in the city on Wednesday evening.

Singer and film artist Ranjini Jose mesmerised the audience with her songs. She presented songs in Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil. The comedy show performed by Noby Markose and Thankachhan took the audience to full humour in the jam packed auditorium. The community experienced a different celebration of Onam this time.

The event began with observance of two minutes silence to mark respect to the people who lost their lives due to Covid-19. Traditional lighting of lamp was followed by Thiruvathira where women in their traditional attires dance and sway to the song with hands and feet in unison. King Mahabali also arrived to bless the people.

OD Joseph, President, United Malayalee Association (UMA) highlighted the contribution of the association. UMA has been in the forefront in carrying out humanitarian activities to the poor. The programme was carried out in the time of corona when food and grocery packets were distributed to the needy.

Prof. K.G. Suresh, Vice Chancellor, Makhanlal Chaturvedi University was the chief guest. He exhorted the audience to continue with the traditional festivities which bring people to one platform and share their happiness and experiences. He also said this gives an inspiration and life experience to the next generation and thereby inculcate the value and practice of the rich Indian cultural traditions as many of them are born outside Kerala.

General Secretary KP Das presented a detailed report on the activities carried out by UMA during the last few years. Senior Members of the association were felicitated on this occasion with mementos. Meritorious students of Class X and XII were felicitated with mementos and cash prizes. Winners of Global Malayalam Mission Sugathanjali competition were also feted.