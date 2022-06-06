e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Union ministry official takes stock of ODF+ villages

They also interacted with villagers and exchanged words on door-to-door garbage collection.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
Union Jal Shakti ministry official taking stock of Open Defecation Free (ODF+) in gram panchayat of Bhopal district on Monday. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Jal Shakti ministry official took stock of Open Defecation Free (ODF+) gram panchayats of Bhopal district on Monday.

The director of department of drinking water and sanitation, Kapil Chaudhary visited Janpad Panchayat, Gram Panchayat of Berasia, Karondia, Ijgiri, Gunga, Garethia Dangi and Janpad Panchayat, Gram Panchayat of Phanda, Jhirnia and Tumda and inspected the cleanliness work being carried out in the areas.

The official also interacted with villagers and exchanged words on door-to-door garbage collection, toilets and cleanliness work in their areas. He also inquired about the availability of toilets in the school and Anganwadis and also made arrangements for systematic disposal of waste (segregation shed).

During the inspection, deputy commissioner of Swachh Bharat Mission, State Office Ajit Tiwari, additional chief executive officer, district panchayat RK Verma, deputy commissioner (Development) Umesh Sharma, CEOs of Janpad Panchayats and other officials were present.

Read Also
Bhopal: Give salt mixed water to cattle, Veterinary dept to cattle breeders for protection from heat...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Union ministry official takes stock of ODF+ villages

RECENT STORIES

Watch video: Leopard enters residential area in Nashik village; forest dept asks villagers to stay...

Watch video: Leopard enters residential area in Nashik village; forest dept asks villagers to stay...

COVID-19 in Maharashtra: No decision on fresh curbs or mandatory use of masks, says Rajesh Tope

COVID-19 in Maharashtra: No decision on fresh curbs or mandatory use of masks, says Rajesh Tope

Mumbai: Central Railway earns Rs 57.29 crore in scrap auctions of April and May

Mumbai: Central Railway earns Rs 57.29 crore in scrap auctions of April and May

Rajya Sabha Poll: As COVID-19 cases rise in Maharashtra, legislature returning officer seeks opinion...

Rajya Sabha Poll: As COVID-19 cases rise in Maharashtra, legislature returning officer seeks opinion...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Decision on mask mandate soon

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Decision on mask mandate soon