Bhopal: Union ministry official takes stock of ODF+ villages

Union Jal Shakti ministry official taking stock of Open Defecation Free (ODF+) in gram panchayat of Bhopal district on Monday. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Jal Shakti ministry official took stock of Open Defecation Free (ODF+) gram panchayats of Bhopal district on Monday.

The director of department of drinking water and sanitation, Kapil Chaudhary visited Janpad Panchayat, Gram Panchayat of Berasia, Karondia, Ijgiri, Gunga, Garethia Dangi and Janpad Panchayat, Gram Panchayat of Phanda, Jhirnia and Tumda and inspected the cleanliness work being carried out in the areas.

The official also interacted with villagers and exchanged words on door-to-door garbage collection, toilets and cleanliness work in their areas. He also inquired about the availability of toilets in the school and Anganwadis and also made arrangements for systematic disposal of waste (segregation shed).

During the inspection, deputy commissioner of Swachh Bharat Mission, State Office Ajit Tiwari, additional chief executive officer, district panchayat RK Verma, deputy commissioner (Development) Umesh Sharma, CEOs of Janpad Panchayats and other officials were present.