Bhopal: Union minister Smriti Irani calls on CM, appreciates Ladli Laxmi Yojana

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani called on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at CM's residence on Sunday. Chief Minister Chouhan welcomed her. They discussed various issues of development.

Praising the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Matritva Vandana Yojana in Madhya Pradesh, Irani said that CM “Mama ji” was concerned about the health and welfare of mother and daughter. She also praised the ongoing Adopt an Anganwadi campaign in Madhya Pradesh.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani being welcomed. | FP

She commended the execution of other projects launched for welfare for women and children. She said that the report of Adopt an Anganwadi scheme should be sent to Centre so that it could be considered for implementation on a large scale. Union minister appreciated the participation of women in self-help groups, cleanliness and environment protection in the state.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 11:43 PM IST